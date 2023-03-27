Russia reserves right to take countermeasures amid total war, diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to take the necessary additional steps to ensure national security amid the West’s total hybrid war, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"It would be naive to expect that we will not take any military and technical countermeasures in this field after the West launched a total hybrid war against Russia and the US and NATO announced plans to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on us. We reserve the right to take the necessary additional steps to ensure the security of Russia and its allies," the diplomat stressed.