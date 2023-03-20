Putin says China made huge leap forward in its development over recent years

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. China has made a huge leap forward in its development over the recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

"China has made a colossal leap forward in its development over the recent years. It evokes genuine interest all around the world, and we even envy you a little. China has established a fairly effective system of economic development and the strengthening of the country. It’s much more effective, compared to many other countries in the world. It’s an obvious fact," Putin said.

He said free-market mechanisms in China are combined with "a fairly confident political course and bring their visible results."

Putin said, "I’m sure that under your leadership China will make further steps in its development and will achieve the goals that you are setting for yourself.".