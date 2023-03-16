Russia, China discuss measures in case AUKUS starts undermining security in Asia Pacific

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing already discuss potential steps in case AUKUS starts undermining security in the Asia Pacific, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"We are already discussing this issue - in particular, with our Chinese friends. We coordinate our reaction in international organizations, our public reaction to such things," she said, answering a question. "Both Moscow and Beijing are concerned from the non-proliferation standpoint, and therefore we coordinate with each other on this track."