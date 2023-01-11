Russian official calls on Turkey to stop weapons supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she had appealed to Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, saying that Turkey should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine in order to avoid further escalating the conflict.

"I addressed Mr. Sentop with a request to stop weapons supplies to Ukraine to avoid any further escalation of this situation (conflict - TASS)," Moskalkova blogged on her Telegram channel.

The human rights commissioner also said that essential comments about the need for a ceasefire were voiced at a meeting in Ankara, also attended by the Ukrainian and Turkish ombudspersons, Dmitry Lubinets and Seref Malkoc. "It is a necessary condition for the prevention of human rights violations. First and foremost, the right to life," Moskalkova wrote.