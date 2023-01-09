DPR reports 4,409 civilians killed since escalation began

DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. More than 4,400 civilians, including 132 children, were killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since the escalation began, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Monday.

"In the 326 days of the escalation, 640 civilians, including 26 children, were killed on the territory [of the republic] within the borders as of before the special military operation. In the areas liberated in the course of the special military operation, 3,769 civilians, including 106 children, were killed. This takes the total death toll to 4,409 people, including 132 children," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The number of civilians injured on the republic’s soil within the borders as of before the special military operation was launched totaled 3,993, including 250 kids, the mission added.

Since the escalation began, Ukrainian forces fired 178 HIMARS projectiles on the DPR, according to the mission. "In the 326 days of the escalation, the DPR’s [mission] to the JCCC registered 14,615 shooting attacks, of which 14,284 were discharged from heavy weapons. <…> The enemy fired 94,879 rounds of ammunition, including 37 Tochka-U, 178 HIMARS, and 255 BM-27 Uragan missiles, as well as 12,499 projectiles from 122-mm multiple rocket launchers, and 18,661 ones from 155-mm MLRS," the mission said in a report.

According to the report, there were 87 casualties from blasts by antipersonnel mines, known as PFM-1, Lepestok, with 9,465 homes, and 2,303 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged.