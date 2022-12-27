Lavrov notes Russia keeps eye on US doctrine’s destabilizing elements

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moscow bears in mind the destabilizing elements of Washington’s doctrines, including the conditions for the US to use nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

"We have no choice but to associate such escapades [statements by Kiev and the West] with the destabilizing elements of US doctrinal guidelines. The point is that the Americans have allowed themselves, among other things, to carry out disarming strikes. We also take into account the boundless criteria that Washington defines for itself when setting conditions for its use of nuclear weapons," Russia’s top diplomat indicated.

As Lavrov pointed out, the United States "talks about some ‘vital interests’ that are not specified in America’s doctrine in any way and, apparently, can be extrapolated practically to any locations and circumstances, if need be."