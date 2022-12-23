Russian Embassy, CAR authorities cooperate in case of terrorist attack on Russian official

PRETORIA, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) maintains contact with the country’s relevant authorities conducting an investigation into the circumstances of a terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Sytyi, the embassy's official representative told TASS on Friday.

"We are in touch with the CAR’s relevant structures," the Russian diplomat said. "Following the attempt on Sytyi’s life, an urgent note was sent to the CAR’s Foreign Ministry demanding an investigation. The CAR’s authorities responded properly," he explained.

On December 16, the Russian Embassy reported that Sytyi was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after an anonymous parcel with his name on it exploded. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as an act of terrorism. The CAR police are investigating the circumstances of the case. On December 19, Sytyi was transported to Russia.

According to the republic’s prosecutor at the Bangui appellate court Benoit Narcisse Foukpio, the parcel with an explosive device was sent by DHL from Lome, the capital of Togo, by Alex Sevillano Mingueza. It arrived in Bangui on a Kenya Airways flight.

The CAR’s relevant services told TASS that currently investigators are studying surveillance footage along the parcel’s route in the CAR. Up to ten people have already been detained within the framework of the investigation. Corresponding inquiries have been sent by local intelligence to Togo and Germany, where DHL’s head office overseeing the company’s operations in West and Central Africa is located.