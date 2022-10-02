Putin to appoint interim heads of 4 new regions within 10 days after accession to Russia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will appoint interim heads of four new regions within ten days after accession of those territories. Corresponding items are provided in the treaties on accession of those territories to Russia, with references to them included in decrees published on the website of the Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday.

"Russian President appoints interim top official of the Kherson Region, Governor of the Kherson Region, for the period until Governor of the Kherson Region elected in accordance with the Russian legislation takes office, within ten says after accession of the Kherson Region to Russia and the formation of a new entity in Russia," according to a decree on recognition of the treaty on accession of the Kherson Region to Russia constitutional. Similar items are provided in treaties with the DPR, LPR and the Zaporozhye Region.