Status of special military operation unchanged — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The status of Russia’s special military operation has remained unchanged after partial mobilization has been declared, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"No," he replied to a corresponding question.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a proposal by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on a nationwide partial mobilization and signed the relevant decree. He pointed out in a televised address to the nation that the line of contact in the zone of Russia’s special military operation stretches "over 1,000 kilometers long," and that the allied forces were fighting "not just against neo-Nazi units but actually against the entire war machine of the collective West," which threatened Russia’s very existence.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be called up as part of the partial mobilization, and they would undergo all necessary training before being deployed to the special operation zone.

Russia will only call up citizens who have served in the army and have a special military occupation. Students and conscripts won’t be mobilized. The Russian defense chief emphasized that the call-up is being carried out first of all to ensure control over the territories liberated during the special operation.