Russia says China, some other countries didn’t support IAEA’s resolution on ZNPP

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. The office of Russia’s permanent representative at international organizations in Vienna on Thursday said China and some other countries didn’t support an anti-Russian resolution regarding the Zaporozhye NPP that was passed by the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

"Russia and China voted against this document. Burundi, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Senegal and South Africa abstained," the office said in a statement. "Thus, most of the humankind has refused to support this project."

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution at a meeting behind closed doors, with 26 votes in favor, to call on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine." The board said the presence of Russian forces at ZNPP is raising the risk of a nuclear accident. The resolution was submitted by Canada and Poland on behalf of Ukraine, which isn’t a member of the board.