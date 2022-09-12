Russian, South African top diplomats discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Issues of the further development of bilateral relations were the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone talks with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on key topics of bilateral relations with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding mutually beneficial trade-and-economic and other cooperation," the ministry said.

The sides reiterated their commitment to closer foreign policy coordination within the United Nations, BRICS, the Group of Twenty and other multilateral formats "with an aim of resolving pressing international and regionals problems via dialogue on the basis of the respect to the principles of the United Nations Charter," it said. "Apart from that, the minister discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts.".