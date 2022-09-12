Putin received reports on regrouping of Russian armed forces in Kharkov Region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin receives reports on everything that is everything going on during the special military operation, including on the regrouping of Russian troops, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, everything that happens, anything that the military does during the special operation is reported to the commander-in-chief," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a question about Putin's reaction to the regrouping.

The spokesman assured that "the president is in constant, one might even say round-the-clock communication with both the defense minister and all military commanders." "Naturally, it cannot be otherwise during a special military operation," he added.

When asked whether the country's military leadership continues to enjoy the confidence of the head of state, Peskov stressed that "the special military operation continues and will continue until all the goals that were initially set are achieved."

The Kremlin spokesman did not comment on publications that the commander of the Western Military District had allegedly been fired. "This should be referred to the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 10 that Russian troops stationed in the Balakleya and Izyum areas had been regrouped to ramp up efforts in the Donetsk direction.