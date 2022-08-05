Putin, Erdogan may discuss BRICS, but ‘no particular plans’ made in this regard — Kremlin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss the topic of BRICS during their talks in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"As for BRICS, indeed, it is possible [that the presidents will discuss this issue], but there are no particular plans in this regard today," the spokesman said.

When asked whether the presidents will discuss the Montreux Convention, the spokesman noted that "there is nothing to discuss."

"The Montreux Convention is a cornerstone, a very important element in the complex of legal basis for all Black Sea littoral states, including for our relations with the Republic of Turkey. There is nothing to discuss, the Convention works, and it is very, very important," Peskov said.

He also explained to a reporter why Sochi, which hosts the highest-level talks, is not decorated with national flags of Russia and Turkey.

"According to our protocol practice, flags are being displayed during a state visit, while today, Mr. Erdogan will make a working visit, which does not include decoration of cities with national flags," the spokesman said.

He also commented on whether he helps during talks with Turkish representatives, considering his good knowledge of the Turkish language.

"Now, a generation of younger and much more talented interpreters is at work, so there is no need for such involvement," the spokesman said, noting that he does greet Erdogan in Turkish.

Speaking about the negotiations schedule, Peskov pointed out that the presidents "will talk both in-person and within their delegations." It was mentioned earlier that there is no press conference planned for after the talks due to specifics of the Turkish delegation’s schedule. The spokesman also pointed out that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is in Sochi, where he "carried a complex work with the Turkish colleagues for two days."

"They will actually report [about it] to the two presidents," Peskov concluded.