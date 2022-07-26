Situation around Jewish Agency unrelated to Russian-Israeli ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged not to project the situation around the Jewish Agency for Israel onto the entirety of relations between Tel Aviv and Moscow.

"This situation should be treated very carefully. Indeed, there are questions to the Jewish Agency for Israel from the point of view of complying with Russia's legislation and this situation should not be politicized or projected onto the entire set of Russian-Israeli ties," he told journalists on Tuesday.

The Kremlin official added that all organizations in Russia should observe its legislation. "That said, it is necessary to realize that absolutely all the organizations should comply with the Russian legislation, this is a general requirement to everyone," he said.