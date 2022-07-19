Russia ready to build road in Iran opening route to Persian Gulf — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian side is ready to launch a construction project building a section of a road in Iran which will open a route from St. Petersburg to the Persian Gulf, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the Astana Troika summit held in Tehran on Tuesday.

According to him, a lot can be done in terms of developing infrastructure on the Iranian track, including completing the construction of a road to Iran’s southern ports. "Iran is interested in this, and our Iranian partners have just confirmed this. And Russia is interested in this because from northern Russia, from St. Petersburg, we will have direct access to the Persian Gulf. A very interesting and promising route," the Russian leader explained. He added that Azerbaijan was also interested in the project.