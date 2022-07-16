West hopes to use Ukraine to prevent Russia’s geopolitical rise — First Deputy UN envoy

UN, July 16. /TASS/. Western countries turned a blind eye to the rise of nationalism in Ukraine, hoping to use that country to prevent the return of Russia as their rival, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday. He was speaking on the air of George Eliason's program on TNT radio.

"They came to power and they started spreading Russophobia and hatred and hate speech with full complacency of our Western partners who all of a sudden became the caveman blind and deaf because of geopolitical reasoning. They really implied that making strong anti-Russian Ukraine will weaken Russia and will prevent Russia from the resurgence geopolitically and from becoming a rival to the West. That was the only thing behind their calculations and that is a very dangerous game. And we now see how it backfired," he said.

"This is not the end of the of the problem, even after the special military operation is over the western societies will have to face the consequences of what they did in terms of nationalism, in terms of Neo-Nazism, in terms of radical Islam they really sold deliberately in Ukraine," he added.