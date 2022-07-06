Presidents of Russia and Sri Lanka discuss bilateral cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed cooperation in energy and agriculture during a telephone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two presidents "discussed issues of bilateral economic cooperation, in particular in energy, agriculture and transport," the statement reads.

The leaders confirmed their commitment to develop further friendly bilateral ties in the context of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries being marked this year, and agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The telephone conversation was initiated by Sri Lanka.