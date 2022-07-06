Moscow says relations with France to depend on whether Paris refrains from hostility

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Prospects for relations between Russia and France will depend on whether Paris distances itself from anti-Russian policies imposed on it, a deputy spokesman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"As to the prospects of bilateral relations, these will mostly be determined by whether France could distance itself from the course towards confrontation with Russia that has been imposed on it and whether it could become aware of its authentic national interests in security, economy, culture and social development," Alexey Zaitsev said.

Russia is still open to equal dialogue with other countries, including France, the diplomat assured.

"It is vital to understand whether statements by [French President Emmanuel] Macron who has repeatedly said it would be necessary to build a new architecture of European security with Russia involved will be put into practice," Zaitsev said. Unlike the West, Russia remains open to interstate cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, he concluded.