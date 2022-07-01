China concerned over NATO’s attempts to spread influence to Asia-Pacific — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. China is especially worried over NATO’s attempts to spread its influence to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday.

"A special concern here, in the Asia-Pacific region and on the Pacific coast, is caused by NATO’s attempts to go beyond its geographical scope declared upon the bloc’s creation, namely, beyond Europe and, specifically, Western Europe, and extend its ‘tentacles’ as it is called in China, to the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian envoy stressed.

China is trying both to expose these intentions as unacceptable for it and convincingly explain this to other countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the diplomat said.

Russia shares this approach of the People’s Republic of China, the envoy stressed.

"We are concerned over the NATO policy in the same way as China is," the Russian ambassador said.