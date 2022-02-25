Russia will find import substitution solutions — Ministry

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia is dealing with import substitution since 2014 and is ready now to any course of developments, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told reporters.

"Both systemic and sectoral measures to support domestic producers have been established and are operating. This makes possible to find import substitution solutions for any product ranges if required. Foreign products in critical sectors have been consistently substituted later by products from Russia and Eurasian Economic Union’s member-states, with the focus at present on import substitution of feedstock and components." the Ministry said. "We are ready now to any course of developments, the government will not spare resources and means to support domestic producers," the Ministry added.

Russia has been implementing import substitution programs since 2014, the Ministry noted.