Russia calls on other countries to recognize DPR and LPR independence — ministry

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia calls on other countries to follow its example and recognize the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russia calls on other countries to follow its example," the statement reads. "This was the only possible solution, albeit quite a challenging one."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik correspondingly, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.

On February 18, the heads of the LPR and DPR, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin respectively, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia. A general mobilization was ordered in the Donbass republics on February 19.

Russian President Putin also ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the two republics and also ordered the Defense Ministry to provide measures for the peace on their territories.

"The leaders and people from these two republics appealed to the Russian President to recognize them," according to the statement. "The members of the Russian Federation Federal Assembly’s State Duma raised the same question in their appeal to the President of the Russian Federation."

"The President of Russia took this decision primarily on humanitarian grounds and to protect civilians in DPR and LPR, including hundreds of thousands of Russian nationals, from the real threat to their lives and security posed by the current Ukrainian regime, which persists in its attempts to resolve the ‘Donbass issue’ by force," the statement reads.