UK’s Foreign Office voices protest to Russian envoy over Ukraine events

LONDON, February 22. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin over the alleged "undermining of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," according to the statement.

"We have summoned the Ambassador today to stress that such actions are a violation of international law. The UK reiterates its unshakeable commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine, and insists that Russia immediately withdraw all of its military forces," the statement reads.

"We made clear to the Russian Ambassador that Russia would pay the price for its actions through further sanctions if it did not withdraw its troops," the Foreign Office said.