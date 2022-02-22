Decision to hold Normandy Format summit depends on its agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The probability of holding an urgent summit of the Normandy Format will depend on specific proposals for its agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It will depend on specific proposals, considerations about possible content of these contacts," Peskov said. He added that even talks between experts, ministers will be welcomed if it’s "not in the format of empty talk."

Peskov said the issue of Minsk accords is off the table for talks while other issues including security guarantees for Russia are becoming more relevant.

"The subject of putting an end to Ukraine’s aggressive actions, the subject of abandoning the use of force by Ukraine in settling this or that issue, and most importantly, the subject of security guarantees for Russia," he said. "Not only does it continue to be relevant, but becomes even more important than before."

Peskov said Russia is open for talks.