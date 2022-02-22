Russian MFA says Minsk accords stopped being important for Kiev

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia assumes the Minsk accords are no longer important for the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"We assume that these Minsk agreements stopped being important for the Kiev regime, which told us all about that," the diplomat said when asked if Russia withdrew from Minsk 2.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to Russians on February 21 recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics as independent. Russia and the republics signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

That happened after Donbass tensions escalated sharply, with the start of massive shelling and evacuation of civilians. The escalation in Donbass started after an extended hysteria in Western news media about an alleged "Russian military invasion" of Ukraine.