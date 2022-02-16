Russia is interested in Latin America’s independence on world stage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is interested in the independence of Latin America and the Caribbean on the international stage, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting of the defense and foreign ministers of Russia and Brazil in the ‘two plus two’ format, that takes place in Moscow for the first time.

Moscow sees Brazil’s central role in the development of that region, the top diplomat added. "We are interested in the independent role of Latin America and the Caribbean on the world stage, and we see a leading, central role that Brazil plays in ensuring the development of that major region of the world," Lavrov stressed.

Russia values cooperation with Brazil in various formats - regional, as well as within the framework of BRICS, the United Nations and G20.

Also on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.