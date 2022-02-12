{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US whips up hysteria around "invasion" while pumping Kiev with weapons - Kremlin

Conditions are being created for the Ukrainian armed forces to take provocative actions amid allegations about an ‘invasion’, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The United States stirs up hysteria around an invasion of Ukraine, which Russia is allegedly scheming, and pumps Kiev with weapons at the same time, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Saturday after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"The facts are that Americans are artificially whipping up hysteria around an alleged Russian plans for the invasion, even providing the dates of such an invasion, but simultaneously boosts Ukraine’s military muscle, earmarking huge financial resources to modernize the Ukrainian army and increasing the number of military instructors being deployed there," he said.

"Conditions are being created for the Ukrainian armed forces to take provocative actions amid allegations about an ‘invasion.’ This is how we view the situation," he pointed out.

"Attempts have been going on for months to raise tensions around the movement of our troops on our territory. The situation reached the point of absurdity in the past several days," he noted.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.

Putin, Biden mum on US submarine incident near Kuril Islands - Kremlin aide
The Kremlin is aware about the incident and the Russian Defense Ministry is taking the respective demarches
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence, military prepare provocations in Donbass — intelligence head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian preparations are going "full steam ahead" and they cannot be hidden
Read more
Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador after his news conference
A ministry representative reiterated to Valery Kuzmin that the missile defense installation in Romania is defensive, is not directed against Russia
Read more
Talks with Putin were interesting, intense, Tokayev said
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also underscored that thanks to the intense political dialogue, the countries achieved impressive successes in almost every area
Read more
Russia informs Ukraine that Black Sea, Azov Sea restrictions lifted
Earlier, Russia with "coastal warnings" declared vast areas of the Azov and Black Seas dangerous and closed them to navigation from February 13 to 19 in connection with the exercise, which involves missile and artillery firing
Read more
Moscow hopes Kiev has enough prudence not to begin hostilities — official
There is a significant amount of forces and weapons concentrated at the contact line from the Ukrainian side at this moment, Russian President Administration deputy head Dmitry Kozak noted
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confirms Macron refused to take PCR test before talks
At the same time, Peskov did not specify whether Moscow provides foreign counterparts with similar data on President Putin’s PCR test
Read more
State-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ to come as Russia’s response to US AWACS — expert
A-100 ‘flying radars’ will be capable of conducting flights along the borders "to survey" the situation within a range of several hundred or, perhaps, several thousand kilometers as the radar’s exact characteristics are unknown
Read more
Press review: Why Macron came to Moscow and Russia set to boost gas supplies to China
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 8th
Read more
Kiev mayor approves evacuation plan for Ukrainian capital
City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature, Vitaly Klichko noted
Read more
Russia under media attack aimed at discrediting security guarantees - Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry said that in late 2021 and early 2022, the global information space witnessed a media campaign of unprecedented scope and sophistication
Read more
Press review: Tokayev meets with Putin and Russians holding bitcoin tightly in wallets
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 11th
Read more
Ukraine asks Russia to give explanations within 48 hours on ‘military activity’ on border
It was added that "in case of absence of a reply or its insufficiency/irrelevance, Ukraine will address Russia, as well as other participating states of the Vienna Document, in order to convene an extraordinary meeting where Russia will have to provide explanations"
Read more
Ukraine sending S-300 battalion to Donbass to gear up for offensive, says DPR brass
In addition, according to Eduard Basurin, troops from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are being deployed to Donbass from the Kharkov Region under the guise of drills
Read more
Foreign Ministry knows better how Truss’ geography blunder may affect talks — Kremlin
Earlier, Liz Truss said that the UK would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov regions
Read more
US instructs NATO countries to procrastinate on Donbass talks — Russian official
On Thursday, the Normandy Quartet’s political advisers held nine hours of talks in Berlin which failed to produce a joint document
Read more
UK Chief of Defense Staff to meet with Russian counterpart in Moscow
Sides will hold separate talks with Russian colleagues on military issues
Read more
Foreign secretary invites Lavrov to visit UK in coming months — Foreign Office
Liz Truss stressed the cultural and educational links between Russia and the UK
Read more
Russian-UK relations plunged to low not seen in years, says Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat emphasized that his Thursday meeting with his British counterpart was unprecedented
Read more
Berlin and Paris understand Russia's position on Ukrainian crisis
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak believes that Western diplomatic activity had almost no effect on Ukraine's position "judging by the position they took today at the negotiations in the Normandy format"
Read more
Truss’ Moscow visit seen as gift on Diplomats’ Day, Russian Foreign Ministry says
The UK top diplomat arrived in Moscow on an official two-day visit to hold talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Ukraine may attack Donbass republics in immediate future, DPR head says
The concentration of forces and means of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region makes it possible to do it at any moment, as soon as a political decision is made, Denis Pushilin pointed out
Read more
‘Highly likely’ again? Lavrov slams UK rumors about Russia preparing to ‘capture’ Kiev
The reproaches against Moscow, put forward by London and other Western capitals, which relate to the fact that Russia is interfering everywhere, are rumors, even in some seemingly established media, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Read more
Russia to put 2nd regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles on combat alert by yearend
According to a source, the second regiment will assume combat posture in the Yasny missile formation
Read more
DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Read more
Lavrov tells British top diplomat about Kiev’s reluctance to implement Minsk accords
Russia's top diplomat noted that Moscow and London interpreted the Minsk accords in different ways
Read more
Normandy format talks in Berlin end without results, Kremlin official says
The parties could not overcome differences regarding the interpretation of the Minsk agreements, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office added
Read more
Russia places latest Nebo-T radars on combat alert in Volga area and Urals
They arrived for the troops of Russia’s Central Military District in January 2022
Read more
Moscow can’t accept collective EU, NATO response to message on indivisibility of security
Russia is waiting for a detailed response from each side, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed
Read more
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Read more
Russia’s deputy UN envoy sees possibility of US invading Ukraine
Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning, Dmitry Polyansky noted
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea maneuvers comply with international law, Kremlin assures
The massive drills in the Black Sea will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops
Read more
Biden tells allies Russia may attack Ukraine on February 16 - paper
According to Politico, the US leader told his counterparts that, in US opinion, the ‘invasion’ could be preceded by missile strikes and cyber attacks
Read more
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Read more
Russian, Belarusian fighters intercept intruder aircraft in joint military drills
The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20
Read more
British defense chief agrees on importance of implementation of Minsk accords
Ben Wallace warned that Russia’s hypothetical invasion of Ukraine would have tragic consequences for "all people, both Ukrainian, Russian and the security of Europe"
Read more
Donetsk leader sees possibility of requesting Russian help
Pushilin added that, according to the DPR intelligence, hundreds of Polish and US mercenaries are arriving at the line of contact
Read more
Russia’s 12-year-old figure skater executes quintuple, posts video as proof
In an interview with TASS Maxim Belyavsky said he executed this new element on the next training day after he tried it for the first time and failed
Read more
Situation in Europe becomes increasingly tense, and Russia not to blame — Shoigu
Russian Defense Minister expressed hope that it would be possible to discuss the "pressing issues on reduction of these tensions" during the meeting with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace
Read more
Press review: Russia, Belarus launch major exercise and WHO reveals Sputnik V prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 10th
Read more
Europe losing in political, economic confrontation with Moscow - Polish premier
Faced with a growing Russian threat, European governments have largely reacted passively, Mateusz Morawiecki stressed
Read more
Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADA launches probe in regard to Valieva’s assisting staff
Earlier, the ITA announced that a test taken from Kamila Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships turned out to be positive
Read more
Russia’s Gerasimov, US’ Milley discuss international security — Defense Ministry
Valery Gerasimov and Mark Milley had a phone call on November 23
Read more
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
Read more
Russian top diplomat points to lack of understanding at talks with UK foreign secretary
Furthermore, Sergey Lavrov assumed that the West was using Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky to destabilize the situation in Russia
Read more
Turkish top diplomat slams West for sowing panic in Ukraine
Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "first wants to de-escalate the tension and then to take steps for long-term stability in the region"
Read more
Putin to hold phone talks with Macron, Biden on Saturday
The Putin-Biden talk is expected to take place on Saturday evening, Moscow time
Read more
Putin-Biden phone talk scheduled for Saturday, February 12 - Kremlin spokesman
The request was preceded by a letter from the US side
Read more
WADA to appeal with CAS on RUSADA’s decision to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension
On Friday, the ITA stated that the awarding ceremony of figure skaters was delayed due to Kamila Valieva’s positive doping result
Read more
Russian coastal defense missile troops wipe out enemy warships in Crimea drills
Apart from searching for and eliminating the hypothetical enemy’s warships, the teams also practiced replenishing ammunition, relocating the launchers to avoid an enemy strike, and camouflaging new launch sites, the press office of the Russian Black Sea Fleet informed
Read more
UK defense chief on Russia meeting: ‘there was no deafness or blindness’
Ben Wallace also said that both of them were aware that they were responsible for their troops and "should anything go wrong, it is they who ultimately pay, sometimes the ultimate price"
Read more