Kremlin to study Minsk’s report on Belarus opposition funding by Russian bigwigs

MOSCOW, February 7./TASS/. Documents proving that Russian businesses financed the Belarusian opposition, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about earlier, will be referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin when Moscow receives them from Minsk, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I know nothing about it. When we receive the report, it will be referred to the president, if our Belarusian partners and friends think it is necessary. And then, we will have to study it. But so far, we don’t know what it is about, thus, it is too early to say anything," he stated.

The Belarusian president said in an interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel earlier that he had documents proving that some Russian businessmen were financing the Belarusian opposition. "I have compiled information, a document, which I have received. I will put it into an envelope and send it to Putin with my resolution. Let him read it," Lukashenko said.