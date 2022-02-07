Kremlin confirms arrangements for visit of Pakistani PM to Russia

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Preparations for a visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to Moscow are underway and the Kremlin will report the exact date in a timely fashion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Indeed, arrangements are being made for such a visit. We will announce its date in a timely fashion," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, the Express Tribune newspaper, citing Pakistani diplomatic sources, reported that Khan may visit Russia at the end of February.

On January 17, the Kremlin press service reported that the Pakistani prime minister in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the broad support in Pakistani society and the Muslim world in general for the Russian President’s statements "on the inadmissibility of any actions, under the pretext of freedom of expression, impairing the dignity of any religious, ethnic or social group." The Russian president and the Pakistani prime minister agreed to maintain contacts.