Russia wrapping up talks with neighbors on biolab transparency — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia is wrapping up talks with neighboring countries that seek to increase transparency of operations of biological laboratories, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma on Wednesday.

Most neighboring countries have US-made military-grade biological laboratories, and it’s "very difficult to understand" what these labs work on, he said.

"We are now wrapping up talks with our neighboring countries that have these laboratories so they work in a transparent manner," the minister said.

One goal is to make sure they don’t give access to foreign military personnel, he said. There’s concern about pathogens that could potentially be used as warfare substances, he said.

By doing this, Russia is setting an example of cooperation for such groups as the Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization, Lavrov said.