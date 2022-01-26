Russia and Belarus’ union programs to be implemented in couple of years — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The implementation of some 28 programs of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will take about two or three years, and will be a key step in promoting integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a plenary session of the State Duma (lower house) on Wednesday.

"Currently, the main priority, as both the presidents and the governments of the two countries said, is to implement 28 union programs, which is, in general, an essential and radical step forward in promoting integration. I know that my colleagues in the government and their Belarusian counterparts are actively engaged in their implementation," the Russian foreign minister noted.

"And when the outcome of this work is clear, it is going to take a couple of years, as it was stated, we will be able <…> to decide on further steps. It is clear that the decision will be made by the heads of state," the top diplomat noted in response to the question, whether Russia’s Smolensk could become the Union State’s capital.

Lavrov also mentioned that progress towards integration should be fast but balanced so that all the factors relating to integration are covered.

On November 4, 2021, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus approved 28 union programs during the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. The programs seek to unify the laws of the two states in various areas of the economy, leveling the playing field for business, setting up common financial and energy markets, and unified transport space. Creating and implementing common industrial and agricultural policies is also on the agenda.