After operation in Kazakhstan CSTO to strengthen military component — secretary-general

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization is going to take measures to strengthen its military component in the wake of the peace-keeping operation in Kazakhstan, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas told the media on Thursday.

"We are going to derive conclusions from these events. Alongside this, we will go ahead with our activity to strengthen the military component and with practical efforts to combat terrorism and to plug the terrorist organizations’ recruitment channels and sources of financing. We will continue the struggle against illegal migration, drug trafficking, and a number of other threats crucial to all of us, to all of our countries," he said in reply to a TASS question about the prospects of CSTO activities after the events in Kazakhstan.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with attacks against police and military personnel. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there was a government coup attempt. The situation was stabilized by January 7 and the state of emergency lifted on January 19. The authorities say the unrest left 225 dead and more than 4,500 injured.