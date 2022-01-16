Russia’s mission to OSCE slams blocking of Russian delegation’s Facebook account

VIENNA, January 16. /TASS/. The blocking of the Facebook account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control is yet another example of illegitimate censorship of information space, the Russian mission to the OSCE said on Sunday.

"We regret to learn that Facebook account of @armscontrol_rus has been banned without explanation," it wrote on its Twitter account. "It‘s another example of illegitimate censorship of information space."

"It’s very dangerous to ignore the politically motivated restrictive activities of IT companies," it said, addressing Teresa Ribeiro, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks Konstantin Gavrilov told TASS earlier on Sunday that Facebook had banned access to the delegation’s official account on Sunday, citing prohibited content as a reason. However, according to the Russian diplomat, the delegation only reposted statements by the Russian leaders and the Russian foreign ministry.

The account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks was blocked by Twitter in February 2021.