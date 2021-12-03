Croatia remains one of Russia’s key partners in EU, says agriculture minister

ZAGREB, December 3. /TASS/. The Republic of Croatia remains one of Russia’s main partners in the European Union, Russian Agriculture Minister, Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation Dmitry Patrushev said following the commission’s meeting in Zagreb on Friday.

"I can confirm that the Republic of Croatia remains one of Russia’s main partners in the EU," he said. "Energy, industry, science and education are our main cooperation areas. And, of course, we see huge potential in mutual agriculture trade," the minister added.

The trade turnover in this sector is on the rise, he noted. "It doubled in January-September of this year compared with the same period last year. Despite the low base, the current dynamics makes it safe to conclude that Croatia is interested in Russia’s agriculture and, vice versa, Russian consumers are interested in Croatian companies operating in the food industry," Patrushev said, adding that Moscow intends "to do its best to ensure growth of trade turnover between the [two] countries."