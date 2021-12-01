Domestic situation in Myanmar should be settled without external meddling, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The internal political, ethnic and denominational situation in Myanmar should be settled without external interference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of receiving foreign ambassadors’ credentials on Wednesday.

"We maintain that problems related to the tense domestic political, ethnic and denominational situation in that country should be settled without external meddling, and by the Myanmarese themselves, based on political dialogue," he said.

Putin also stressed that Russia’s ties with Myanmar are traditionally of a friendly nature. "We are confident that through joint efforts we will be able to continue developing successful interaction on economic, military and technical, and educational tracks," the Russian head of state added.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military command introduced a state of emergency for a year and announced the dismissal of the civilian leadership. The military representatives said the move was motivated by large-scale falsifications which, according to them, took place during the general parliamentary election in November 2020. Protest rallies against the ousting of the civilian government have been underway in the country since the beginning of February.