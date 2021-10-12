Putin to take part in EAEU leaders meeting via video conference on October 14 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held as a videoconference on Thursday, October 14, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Current issues of the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union will be considered, including joint efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus infection and overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic in the socio-economic area, cooperation in the energy sector and the creation of common oil and gas markets, interaction on climate change and environmental protection," according to the statement.

"A number of decisions are expected to be made aimed at further deepening Eurasian integration," the Kremlin press service added.

On October 14-15, Minsk will host meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Council of CIS Heads of State.

In August, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko noted that by the next EAEU summit the Eurasian Economic Commission would prepare proposals on how to respond to sanctions from third countries.