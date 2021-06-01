Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal yield progress but decision is yet to be made — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Members of the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal have reached significant progress but the final decision is yet to be made, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on Tuesday.

"The talks are ongoing and significant progress was reached. However, a final decision has not been made yet. Issues remain there that demand political decisions in capitals of the most invested countries, primarily the US and Iran," he answered a TASS question.

"Just like other parties to the JCPOA, we are trying to create conditions that are as favorable as possible to reach ultimate resolutions. I believe it is counterproductive to guess whether it will happen in the next few days or in a couple of weeks. Negotiators in Vienna are working with a view to reach results as soon as possible," Lavrov underlined.

Vienna has been hosting meetings of the Joint Commission of Iran and its five international partners (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France), while experts are also engaged in talks in three working groups to address practical issues with the aim to revive the JCPOA. The revival would mean that Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran, the US will rejoin the deal and Iran will implement its nuclear obligations.

Representatives of the parties to the deal continue to carry out consultations with the US delegation as well. There are no direct talks between US and Iranian envoys in Vienna. All parties note that there is sustainable progress in their work. Experts also continue drafting the text of a future agreement.