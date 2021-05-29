Steven Seagal joins ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ party

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. US-born action-movie actor Steven Seagal, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for the Russian-US humanitarian ties, has joined the Russian political party ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’.

The party’s chairman, Sergei Mironov, handed a membership card to Seagal at a meeting of the lawmakers. Earlier, he had been a member of For Truth party, which merged with A Just Russia and the Patriots of Russia parties on February 22. Seagal will work on environmental issues.

Earlier, the party’s press service told TASS that the actor would not run for the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) over his US citizenship. Seagal was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016.