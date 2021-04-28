Medvedev says BLM movement serves as tool to oppose Republicans

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev thinks that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement reflects the deep-rooted political problems currently plaguing American society, and that it has become a means of counteracting the Republicans at a certain stage of the country's political strife.

"In all this, I see a deep reflection of political issues that exist in American society," Medvedev said on Wednesday answering questions from VK users during a livestream.

According to him, some political forces capitalized on these issues. "To a known extent, the BLM movement has turned into a tool for the Democrats to oppose the Republicans at a certain stage of the political strife," he pointed out. "Without a doubt, it was used to achieve political results, and this cannot be denied."

When asked about his own opinion on BLM, namely its rallies and riots, Medvedev explained: "I have a negative view of anyone destroying shops, no matter who does it, BLM or anyone else." The Russian deputy security council chief added that "clearly, the issue behind the rise of Black Lives Matter is of a domestic American nature." "To a known extent, it was exacerbated by certain events," namely the actions of the police and the death of George Floyd, Medvedev pointed out, adding that race problems exist in the United States up to this day.