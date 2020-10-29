Kremlin says knife attack in Nice ‘absolutely horrifying tragedy’

"We are checking the information about the tragedy that took place in Nice. It is an absolutely horrifying tragedy," the spokesman told journalists Thursday, refraining from further comments on the issue.

Early on Thursday, a man armed with a knife attacked people in Nice’s Notre Dame cathedral. Three were killed and several others were injured. The assailant was apprehended by police; he was shot several times and later hospitalized. According to Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi, the attacker kept shouting "Allahu Akbar." All churches and other religious places in the city will be shut down and put under video surveillance.

On October 16, Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was decapitated after exhibiting Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class, dedicated to freedom of expression. After the killing, French President Macron announced a campaign against followers of radical ideologies and related organizations and promised that France would not renounce publishing the caricatures.