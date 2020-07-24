Khabarovsk rallies not organized from overseas, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is confident that the rallies in the Khabarovsk Region were not organized abroad but they serve as a nutrient for pseudo-oppositionists and troublemakers.

"These continued events, of course, are a nutrient for various quasi-or pseudo-oppositionists, troublemakers, who feed off it, who, of course, have flown there," the Kremlin representative stated on Friday.

Although, in his opinion, "on the whole one cannot say that it was organized from overseas". "And we weren’t talking about that but it is unquestionable that with time those elements joined these events," he noted. The spokesman assured that "nobody will allow this [stirring the pot from overseas].