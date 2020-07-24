Khabarovsk rallies not organized from overseas, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is confident that the rallies in the Khabarovsk Region were not organized abroad but they serve as a nutrient for pseudo-oppositionists and troublemakers.
"These continued events, of course, are a nutrient for various quasi-or pseudo-oppositionists, troublemakers, who feed off it, who, of course, have flown there," the Kremlin representative stated on Friday.
Although, in his opinion, "on the whole one cannot say that it was organized from overseas". "And we weren’t talking about that but it is unquestionable that with time those elements joined these events," he noted. The spokesman assured that "nobody will allow this [stirring the pot from overseas].
The Kremlin representative noted that "the local law enforcement officials are doing their job and doing it very tactfully and correctly."
Earlier, interim Governor of the Khabarovsk Region Mikhail Degtyarev talked about possible provocations during the unauthorized rallies to support the former head of the region Sergey Furgal that are taking place in the region for almost two weeks.
Unauthorized protests over Furgal’s arrest have been taking place in Khabarovsk since July 11, despite the assembly ban due to the coronavirus epidemic. The largest protests took place on July 11 and 18.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin fired Furgal due to the loss of confidence. Chairman of the Duma Committee on Physical Education, Sports, Tourism and the Youth Mikhail Degtyarev has been appointed as an interim governor.