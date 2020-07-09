Criminal case launched against Khabarovsk region governor, he is detained — investigators

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case and detained Sergei Furgal, the governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, the Investigative Committee said on its website on Thursday.

The official was detained on suspicion of organizing murder and attempted murder.

"Considering the evidence gathered, investigators of the Investigative Committee jointly with FSB officers detained Khabarovsk Region governor Sergei Furgal, who, according to the investigation, is an organizer of an attempted murder and murders of several entrepreneurs," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Charges against Furgal are to be filed soon.

Investigators are set to request the court to choose custody as a measure of pretrial restraint for the official.

A law enforcement source told TASS that Furgal is suspected in at least two episodes of organizing murders and one episode of organizing an attempted murder.

"The case contains at least two episodes of murder and one attempted murder," the source said.