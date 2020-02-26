Putin says about 900 constitutional amendments proposals received

Two-thirds of Russians ready to take part in vote on constitutional amendments — poll

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the working group on amendments to the Russian constitution had received about 900 proposals.

"According to the information in my possession, about 900 proposals have been received so far, all of them of a serious and substantive nature," the Russian leader said during a meeting with the working group on Wednesday.

Putin noted that the proposals cover practically all areas of government work. According to him, the ideas come from different people, "so they are dedicated to crucial, but different issues."