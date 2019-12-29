Putin, Merkel stress necessity to build up efforts to settle situation in Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have stressed the expediency of building up political and diplomatic efforts to settle the crisis in Libya, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides exchange views on Libya and stressed the expediency of building up political and diplomatic efforts to settle the crisis, including with Germany’ and the United Nations’ mediation. They also discussed the situation in Syria," the press service said.

The conversation was initiated by the German side.

The two leaders also exchanged seasonal greetings and agreed about further contacts.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of an offensive against Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The armed confrontation has results in hundreds of human deaths and destruction of vital infrastructure facilities. Thousands had to flee their homes. On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a win-the-war offensive against Tripoli.