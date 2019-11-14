Russia to boost space cooperation between BRICS countries

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow plans to implement a number of big ideas during its 2020 BRICS chairmanship, particularly in regard to space cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have a number of big ideas in store for Russia’s chairmanship," he noted. "We will officially present them to our partners before the end of the year, when the final meeting of the BRICS sherpas will take place under Brazil’s chairmanship. We will take steps to boost economic cooperation, activities in the counterterrorism area and the area of information technology, which is a very important field, where things are rather complicated and there are a lot of contradictions between international community members," the senior Russian diplomat specified.

"We will certainly take practical steps to promote the emerging space cooperation between the five countries," Ryabklov went on to say. "I am sure that the results will turn out to be impressive when BRICS leaders meet in St. Petersburg next July," he said.

Ryabkov added that the pattern of cooperation between the BRICS countries had fully taken shape though it could require further refinement. "Work is underway in this regard. All BRICS members understand its importance. We look forward to their support during our chairmanship," the Russian deputy foreign minister pointed out.

A BRICS summit is taking place in Brazil’s capital of Brasilia on November 14. On Wednesday, the city hosted the BRICS Business Forum. Russia will chair BRICS in 2020.