Russian embassy rejects allegations of Czech counterintelligence chief

PRAGUE, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to the Czech Republic has nothing to do with the network of agents that was exposed by the Czech counterintelligence agencies and that allegedly worked for Russia’s special services, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told TASS on Monday.

"It is not true," the embassy stressed. "The embassy has nothing to do with any intelligence network."

Director of the Czech Security Information Service Michal Koudelka reported earlier on Monday that his service had exposed and neutralized, in cooperation with the National Center for Combating Organized Crime, an intelligence network allegedly established by Russian intelligence services that was sponsored "from Russia and by the Russian embassy."