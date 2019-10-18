Russian, Chinese leaders to meet in November

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is due next month, China’s ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told the media on Friday.

"A meeting between our leaders is due soon, in November, on the sidelines of the BRICS or APEC summit. I believe they will exchange opinion on the whole range of relations," he said.

Zhang recalled that Russia would host a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization next year. "We will support our Russian counterparts in organizing the summit. We will jointly draft all documents to guarantee the summit’s success. We believe that the summit will be very important," the diplomat stated.

A BRICS summit will be held in Brazil on November 13-14 and APEC summit, in Chile on November 16-17.