Russian Foreign Ministry sends protest to Japan for marking Kurils as Japanese

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to Japan for marking the South Kuril Islands as Japanese territories in the materials prepared for the G20 summit in Osaka, Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On July 2, a diplomat from the Japanese embassy in Russia was sent a note expressing protest regarding using the materials in light of the G20 summit by the Japanese side, including multimedia ones, where the South Kuril Islands were marked as the territory of Japan. The note points to the Japanese side abusing the G20 chair functions in order to advance the unfounded territorial claims to our country," she said.