Russian lawmakers ready for cooperation with new Council of Europe’s chief

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers are ready for cooperating with Marija Pejcinovic Buric, who was elected as the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe and are inviting her to pay a visit to Russia, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Thursday.

"She is a professional politician and diplomat, besides she has a great experience of parliamentary work. I’m sure after electing its new chief, the Council of Europe as an organization will receive an additional impetus for development. In our turn, we are prepared for joint work and we would be glad if Mrs. Secretary General paid a visit to Russia," Slutsky said.