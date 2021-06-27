Greece to require PCR tests from Russian tourists, regardless of vaccination, from June 30

ATHENS, June 27. /TASS/. All tourists arriving to Greece from Russia after June 30 will be required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test or an express test, regardless of the fact whether they have vaccination certificates or not, according to a government decision made public on Sunday.

Apart from that, they will have to undergo a PCR control or an express test directly at the border and wait for the result at the entry point. In case of a positive result, a passenger will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

These requirements also apply to the underage older than 12. "The decision comes into effect from 06:00 local time (06:00 Moscow time) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021," the document says.