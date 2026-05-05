Coal mine explosion kills nine miners in Colombia

BUENOS AIRES, May 5. /TASS/. Nine miners have been killed in an explosion in a coal mine in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca, said Governor Jorge Emilio Rey.

"The bodies of nine miners who were trapped at the La Trinidad mine in Sutataus have been found," he wrote on X. The other six miners who were in the mine at the time of the explosion were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Earlier, the governor said that 15 miners were working at a depth of 600 meters at the time of the incident. Three of them were able to get out on their own.

According to the colombian mining agency, an inspection, which visited the mine on April 9, recommended that the mine management company take measures to improve safety.